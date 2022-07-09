Blue Mountains councillors have knocked back a pay rise, voting instead to have the money put into council's roads budget.
The two per cent increase which the NSW Local Government Remuneration Tribunal determined should be paid to councillors in the 2022-23 financial year would equate to $34,778.
This amount, the councillors hope, will now be put towards repairing some of the LGA's roads damaged in this year's heavy rainfall.
During discussion at last week's council meeting, Cr Daniel Myles said the donation of the money to the road repair funds showed "how important we see this issue".
Cr Roza Sage acknowledged the decision to knock back the pay rise was a "gesture" but said it "showed the people of the Blue Mountains that we are with them".
And Cr Suzie van Opdorp said: "Even though it's only a small amount of money, I think it's the right message."
