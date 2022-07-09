Blue Mountains Gazette

No pay rise - spend it on roads, councillors say

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 9 2022 - 1:54am
Blue Mountains councillors have knocked back a pay rise, voting instead to have the money put into council's roads budget.

