Blue Mountains council has voted to join other councils around the country in committing to two programs addressing climate action.
The support is for the Cities Power Partnership's Better Future for Local Climate Action statement and the Climate Emergency Australia's call for more climate resilient and energy efficient homes to be mandated in the national construction code by adopting the minimum standard of a seven-star energy rating.
Cr Brent Hoare, who raised the urgency motion at last month's meeting, said it was "tremendous" to have council's support.
"After a decade of lost opportunities to reduce our carbon emissions, with the new federal parliament Australia now stands on the cusp of a new era of co-operation among all levels of government for co-ordinated climate action.
"By standing with the many other councils supporting these demands, the Blue Mountains has joined the call for an effective partnership with the federal government to urgently and massively accelerate climate action to ensure a just and equitable transition and a climate safe, resilient future for all.
"Preparing for and responding to natural disasters are incredibly important priorities for our community that are also recognised in these statements."
Fellow Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw said the partnerships with the other councils would help Blue Mountains council look at what it could do to promote greater energy efficiency.
The motion was passed 7-3 with Liberals Roza Sage and Kevin Schreiber and independent Daniel Myles voting against. The Liberals raised their concerns about the level of detail in the two proposals which they had yet had an opportunity to properly investigate and Cr Myles was worried about possible increased construction costs in implementing a seven-star energy rating.
