Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Council signs up to climate action proposals.

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:08am, first published July 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens councillors Sarah Redshaw and Brent Hoare.

Blue Mountains council has voted to join other councils around the country in committing to two programs addressing climate action.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.