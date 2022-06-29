Live favourites and multiple ARIA award winners The Audreys are back with a brand new line-up and a brand new tour.
Led by sultry songstress Taasha Coates, The Audreys have graced almost every major festival in Australia and played more gigs than they can count.
They've rocked festivals and clubs in Europe and North America, sold songs to films and TV shows far and wide, written music for live theatre, won awards, hit the charts, gone gold and pawned their very hearts for rock and roll.
Launching in 2006 with Triple J favourites You and Steve McQueen, Oh Honey and Banjo & Violin from their debut album, The Audreys now have five albums worth of songs to choose from and just as many hilarious anecdotes to tell.
The Audreys play the Baroque Room at the Carrington Hotel, Katoomba, on Saturday, July 23. Early show doors open 4pm, show starts 5pm; late show doors open 8pm for a 9pm start.
More information and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au.
