Junk making music

Bring the family to The Joan these school holidays to see how ordinary household items can be transformed into extraordinary musical instruments.
Unwanted junk comes alive in exciting and surprising ways and the kids will go home with a whole new way to entertain themselves.
Advertisement
The Box Show excites the imagination of children and adults alike. Follow four characters during their daily activities in a world made of cardboard boxes and junk.
The contents of an abandoned kitchen and wheelie bins become the greatest drum set in the world; plastic bags are an amazing musical instrument and the human body becomes a unique sound machine.
Tag along for a day in the life of a bunch of musical misfits as they reinvigorate the junk that the world has forgotten. Learn about sustainability with this high energy, imaginative and interactive performance combining drumming, dance, theatre and comedy.
With a language of gibberish and rhythm, this show is accessible to any age and nationality.
See the show, then join the team from Junkyard Beats for their award-winning workshop to learn basic body percussion skills and how to turn recycled materials such as buckets, PVC pipes, broomsticks, plastic bins and drums into musical instruments, then create a Junkyard Orchestra at home.
There are limited places available for the workshop so book early to avoid the disappointment of missing out!
The Box Show is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9, at 10am and 1pm. Workshops are on the same Friday and Saturday at 2:30pm.
Show duration 60 minutes (suitable for ages 5+ and their families - teens and adults will love the show too). Workshop duration 45 minutes (suitable for ages 5-12).
Tickets: Standard $25. family of four $90. Workshop child ticket add on $10. Childcare/Oosh/vacation care and homeschool groups - early stage 1 - stage 3: $20 (One free supervisor per 10 children.) Booking fee applies. See https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/the-box-show.
Junkyard Beats was created by Oded Prior in 2015. For the past six years the group have performed all across Australia in major events, theatres, schools and festivals. They are renowned for their dynamic rhythm shows, drawing on inspiration from everyday life, the streets and the junkyard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.