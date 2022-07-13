With the latest census data revealing more than 10 per cent of homes in the Blue Mountains are sitting empty, the mayor is now appealing for landlords to open up those properties to "meet a clear social justice need".
Just like Eurobodalla Shire's Mayor Mathew Hatcher - who recently asked 8000 ratepayers with a second South Coast home or holiday house to consider renting those properties to those living in "primitive" campgrounds this winter - Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill is set to write to owners of empty homes here to ask them to offer their houses up for the long-term rental market.
The proposal goes to the July 26 council meeting.
"There is a housing crisis in Australia," Cr Greenhill said. "Shockingly, there are a large number of houses that sit empty in the Mountains for various reasons. Council has no legal power to compel action in regard to these. That sits with the state government, sadly.
"I am bringing forward a mayoral minute, with deputy mayor Romola Hollywood, asking the council to resolve that I write to all these owners seeking that they consider placing their empty homes on the long-term rental market in order to meet a clear social justice need.
"All tiers of government have a role to play in this national crisis and at a local level we are determined to play a part," he added.
Cr Greenhill said he would rely on council staff to gather the data. It is the first time council will make such an appeal. An earlier appeal in the South Coast after bushfires saw 80 properties put onto the rental market, according to the Illawarra Mercury.
According to the Bureau of Statistics 2021 census figures, 3,566 Blue Mountains homes - 10.5 per cent of the housing stock - were unoccupied on census night last August.
This is slightly higher than both the NSW figure (9.4 per cent) and the national figure (10.1 per cent). But the percentage of unoccupied private dwellings was higher in the Mountains in the previous census of 2016 - sitting at 12.8 per cent (although the number was smaller at 4,196).
Deputy Mayor, Cr Romola Hollywood, said: "It was clear from the discussion at the Australian Local Government Conference that all levels of government must do more. The recent census tells us that a million properties sit vacant across Australia".
"We are appealing to the social conscience of those who own properties in our local government area (LGA) that are vacant to consider making these available on the long-term rental market for those families struggling to find appropriate housing options."
Head of property management at Belle Property Blue Mountains, Sarah Jameson, said current rental competition had worsened with a backlog of prospective tenants. The current vacancy rate in the Blue Mountains now sits at 0.45 per cent, a drop from the already very low 0.6 per cent in January.
Sydney buyers rushed to the Mountains during the pandemic, making up three quarters of sales in 2020, leaving the rental market overheated with some locals struggling to get a foothold.
The mayor said there were currently 779 blocks available for medium density, all close to services, in the Blue Mountains.
"We are ahead of all our housing targets. So the issue is not supply. It is policy. This is actually state government area and my move demonstrates my frustration with a lack of regulation around empty homes. The state government should re-invest in buying houses for social housing. They have gone in the opposite direction."
According to the CEO of the national network of buyer's agents, BuyersBuyers, the 2021 census showed the wave of housing demand.
CEO Doron Peleg said: "The reality is that as the population becomes wealthier, people like to buy more real estate, and Australia's household net worth soared by a third through the pandemic to almost $15 trillion".
In other census housing data, by an overwhelming margin, most dwellings in the Mountains are separate houses (92.1 per cent) with townhouses, flats or apartments making up 7.5 per cent of the housing stock.
This figure has only risen by half a per cent since 2016. Nationally, 26.9 per cent of the population live in townhouse, flats or apartments.
In contrast, 21.3 per cent of housing stock in Penrith is townhouses, flats or apartments. Separate houses make up 78.3 of dwellings in the Penrith LGA. In the Hawkesbury local government area, 12.4 per cent of the housing stock is townhouses, flat or apartments with 86.8 per cent separate houses.
The percentage of Blue Mountains residents who own their home outright is significantly higher than the national figure (40.9 per cent compared to 31 per cent nationally). Another 38.8 per cent of Blue Mountains residents are paying off a mortgage while 17.8 per cent are renting. The national figure for renters is almost double at 30.6 per cent.
