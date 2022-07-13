Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill wants holiday homes on rental market to combat housing crisis

By Damien Madigan and B C. Lewis
Updated July 14 2022 - 12:21am, first published July 13 2022 - 9:00pm
With the latest census data revealing more than 10 per cent of homes in the Blue Mountains are sitting empty, the mayor is now appealing for landlords to open up those properties to "meet a clear social justice need".

