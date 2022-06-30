Blue Mountains Gazette

Celebrating NAIDOC 2022 in the Blue Mountains with exhibitions and community day

Updated July 1 2022 - 4:34am, first published June 30 2022 - 4:13am
The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will host a NAIDOC themed exhibition featuring two local art groups and also host a family friendly community Day this Saturday July 2, in celebration of National NAIDOC week 2022.

