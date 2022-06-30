The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will host a NAIDOC themed exhibition featuring two local art groups and also host a family friendly community Day this Saturday July 2, in celebration of National NAIDOC week 2022.
The exhibition features collaborative works by The Walanmarra Artists and Friends Group and the Painting Up Country TAFE group, both exploring the 2022 NAIDOC theme,:"Get Up Stand Up Show Up".
In addition to the exhibition, the Cultural Centre will host a NAIDOC Community Day this Saturday July 2 that will include free entry to the gallery, an floor talk by exhibiting artists, Lomandra bracelet weaving and NAIDOC storytelling family workshops and a dance performance by the Wagana Aboriginal Dancers. Visitors will also be invited to stay for sundown to take part in the Yarning Circle and enjoy some freshly made damper.
Artistic program leader for Blue Mountains City Council's Cultural Services, Sabrina Roesner said, "We are thrilled to celebrate NAIDOC with our community and showcase a stunning exhibition by local Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander artists in the gallery."
"The TAFE Painting Up Country Group and the Walanmarra Artist and Friends group created two new major art installations specifically for Blue Mountains City Art Gallery titled We Are Here - Nyalia YinYam and Connections that showcase their ongoing and strong connection to Country, their resilience and beautiful presence in our community", she said.
The exhibition will on in the gallery until Sunday August 7.
