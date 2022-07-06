For the third year in a row, Blue Mountains council will waive the fees it generally collects from sporting clubs for the winter season.
In 2020 and 2021, the reason was COVID-19 and the havoc that created for sports clubs, many of which were unable to hold any fundraising activities.
This year it is La Nina.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, said La Nina and its associated wet weather had created hardship for sports clubs.
Blue Mountains council will act in concert with Penrith City Council on waiving the per head player fees, noting that some of the sports associations play across the two local government areas.
The fees are generally used for improvements to sports facilities or to fund grant applications for upgrades to such facilities.
