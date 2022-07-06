Blue Mountains Gazette

Player fees waived by council for third year

Updated July 10 2022 - 12:08am, first published July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
For the third year in a row, Blue Mountains council will waive the fees it generally collects from sporting clubs for the winter season.

Local News

