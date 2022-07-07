When Geoff Nadin and his wife Val bought a house in Springwood in 2002 they had no idea it would turn them into history detectives.
But the couple's curiosity about the origins of their Hawkesbury Road home quickly uncovered a scandalous connection to a rich jewellery mogul as well as the surprising true story behind one of Springwood cemetery's most distinctive gravestones.
All the details are revealed in new book written by Mr Nadin, Treasure House: The Stewart Dawson Story, which tells the wider story about the rise and fall of a family dynasty.
When the Nadins moved to Springwood from Sydney 20 years ago all they knew about their new home was that it was built in the early 1920s and the original owner was a woman named Valerie Allison. She has a prominent gravestone in Springwood Cemetery with a simple inscription: "Valerie A. Allison. Died 28th November 1918. Loved by All".
But when the Nadins delved deeper they discovered Valerie Allison was a false name and the person buried in the cemetery was in fact a woman named Annie McFarlane. She died only months after moving to Blue Mountains from the United Kingdom, aged just 28 - before the Nadins' home had even been built.
Eventually the trail led to entrepreneur David Stewart Dawson who had a surprise connection with the young woman from the UK (we won't reveal the full story here so as not to spoil the revelations in Treasure House).
Widely known as Stewart Dawson, the Scottish-born jeweller and property tycoon owned several properties in Springwood when it was a popular getaway for influential Sydneysiders.
Friends with Mark Foy and Norman Lindsay, Dawson was instrumental in getting electricity connected to Springwood in 1924. His three-storey guesthouse on Hawkesbury Road, Bon Accord, built in 1925, was "the place to come to in the Lower Mountains", said Mr Nadin.
"He did a lot for Springwood... He used to refer to it as the 'Riviera of the South'."
Dawson also owned one of Sydney's best-known hotspots in the 1920s, The Ambassadors Cafe, situated in the basement of The Strand Arcade. Now the site of a JB Hi-Fi store, in the roaring 20s it was a nightclub of note.
"Anyone who was anybody went there," said Mr Nadin.
His book documents Dawson's rise from a small Scottish village to his business success around the world as well as the story of his wife Harriet and the grandson who would eventually squander the family fortune.
Mr Nadin's many years researching the book even led him to a living descendant of the woman buried under a false name in Springwood cemetery. Hailing from Michigan in the United States, Annie McFarlane's grand niece revealed the family's connection with the Blue Mountains is still spoken about.
"She said it was a family scandal and her great grandmother never forgave David Stewart Dawson [for what he did]," said Mr Nadin.
Treasure House: The Stewart Dawson Story is available locally from Gleebooks in Blackheath, Megalong Books in Leura, The Turning Page Bookshop in Springwood, and from Amazon and as an ebook from Smashwords.
