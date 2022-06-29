Blue Mountains Police are appealing for help to find the occupants of a white ute allegedly involved in a road rage incident in Blackheath on Tuesday night.
Police said about 11.20pm on Tuesday June 28, a road rage incident occurred on Heath Street at Blackheath. The offender's vehicle was described as a white dual-cab four-wheel-drive utility.
"After pursuing the victim and blocking the victim's car, two unknown men from the offending vehicle have used a metal pole to threaten the victim and struck the victim's car with the pole, smashing a mirror.
"The offending vehicle was last seen on the Great Western Highway in Blackheath."
Police are appealing to any member of the community with CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone footage, or information to contact Katoomba Police Station on (02) 4782 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can also be reported online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/.
In other breaking news, major disruptions are expected across the train network today, with some services reduced by as much as 70 per cent during peak periods.
NSW TrainLink Blue Mountains Line and Western Region said at 9am today that impacts could include significant delays, cancellations and changed stops. Customers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time and to plan ahead at http://transportnsw.info/trip
