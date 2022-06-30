The ever-popular term time workshops return for Term 3 at Penrith Regional Gallery. Inspired by some of the amazing artworks in the gallery's collection and exhibitions, children get creative with a range of immersive art workshops. All skill levels welcome with new art making projects each term. Materials are supplied for all workshops. Classes cater to bubs up to 12 year olds; term starts from July 26. See penrithregionalgallery.com.au for details.
Term 3 Art Workshops:
Bubs Club | 0-2 yrs and their grownups | Tuesdays 26 Jul - 30 Aug | 11am-12pm | $35 per child
Advertisement
Foster a love of art in your little one as they playfully explore the Gallery in a relaxed, social and bub-friendly setting exploring artworks, playing games, making art and singing songs. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/bubs-club-term-3-ages-0-2/
Art and Seek | 3-5yrs and their grownups | Tuesdays 26 Jul - 30 Aug | 9:30-10:30am | $75 per term
Little ones explore their creative sides and develop fine motor skills as they learn about art through play, stories, exhibition tours and messy art making in the studio. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/art-seek-term-3-ages-3-5/
Art Adventure | 5-8yrs | Saturdays 30 Jul - 17 Sep | 10-11:30am | $190 per child, per term
Children unleash their creativity as they paint, draw, print and sculpt in these interactive classes and build their art making skills across a variety of mediums and techniques. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/art-adventure-term-3-ages-5-8/
Art Odyssey | 9-12yrs | Wednesdays 27 Jul - 14 Sep | 4-5:30pm | $190 per child, per term
Students immerse themselves in the world of art through engaging 2D and 3D projects while using materials such as graphite, charcoal, pastel, acrylics, watercolours and clay, as well as visits to the Gallery's current exhibitions. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/art-odyssey-term-3-ages-9-12/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.