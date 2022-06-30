Blue Mountains Gazette
Art workshops return to Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated July 14 2022 - 11:39pm, first published June 30 2022 - 3:22am
The ever-popular term time workshops return for Term 3 at Penrith Regional Gallery. Inspired by some of the amazing artworks in the gallery's collection and exhibitions, children get creative with a range of immersive art workshops. All skill levels welcome with new art making projects each term. Materials are supplied for all workshops. Classes cater to bubs up to 12 year olds; term starts from July 26. See penrithregionalgallery.com.au for details.

