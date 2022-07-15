Blue Mountains Gazette

Baton change at Lower Blue Mountains Rotary club

July 15 2022 - 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Electrical engineer Garry Smith handed the baton of leadership for Lower Blue Mountains RotarycClub to industrial chemist Bruce Bailey in a colourful ceremony at Lakeside Restaurant on June 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.