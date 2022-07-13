New president for Lower Blue Mountains Rotary

In his annual report to the changeover dinner, the retiring president reported an outstanding year of activity with more than $90,000 distributed to an impressive list of local, regional, national and international projects. These included Mountains Youth Services, Friends of Nepean Emergency, Rotary's Model United Nations Assembly, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Rotary Street Libraries, Books in Homes, School in a box for PNG, Rotary Flood Relief, St John Ambulance, Gateway Services, Rotary Christmas for Seniors, The Haven, Pride of Workmanship, Purple House Indigenous support, Association of Bell, Clarence and Dargin, Shelter Box for disaster areas, Rotary Tonga Tsunami Appeal, Umoja Orphanage Kenya, The Rotary Foundation, End Polio Campaign and many other worthy charities and causes.