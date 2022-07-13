Blue Mountains Gazette

New president for Lower Blue Mountains Rotary

Updated July 14 2022 - 4:19am, first published July 13 2022 - 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Electrical engineer Garry Smith handed the baton of leadership for Lower Blue Mountains Rotary Club to industrial chemist Bruce Bailey in a colourful ceremony at Lakeside Restaurant on June 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.