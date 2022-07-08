More measures to help at Lincoln's Rock

The incredibly picturesque and popular Lincoln's Rock at Wentworth Falls is to get further attention from council to overcome issues of traffic and crowding.
Advertisement
Over the past six or seven years, council has made a number of changes in the area, including banning large coaches from Hordern Road, creating a new car park, adding better parking signage and closing off the southern end of Little Switzerland Drive.
But still there are issues including traffic, anti-social behaviour and rubbish being left by visitors.
A community petition was compiled and presented to candidates before the December council elections.
Traffic counts were done over two weeks in April, logging an average daily count of 27 but peaking on a Sunday with 101 recorded vehicles.
A council report has now flagged further measures including new shared paths along Tableland Road and Hordern Road and speed humps on Hordern Road.
The path would be undertaken in three sections (the highway to Bodington Drive, Bodington to Hordern Road and along Hordern Drive from Tableland Road to the carpark) and would cost a total of $750,000. These sections are considered a medium priority in council's active transport program.
In addition, two speed humps on Hordern Rd would cost $40,000.
The report noted that surveillance cameras were installed in the area in mid-2015 but they were all vandalised, as has happened in several other high visitation areas. Council does not currently have sufficient resources to buy, install and monitor replacement cameras at all the at-risk locations.
Council will investigate new bins and a new bin service in this financial year. It also has new signs which will soon be erected regarding fires, littering, overnight stays and dumping.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.