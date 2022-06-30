Blue Mountains Gazette

New Blue Mountains police officers start work at Springwood

Updated July 1 2022 - 4:22am, first published June 30 2022 - 4:57am
The Blue Mountains police ranks have grown with three new probationary constables starting duties.

