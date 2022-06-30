New Blue Mountains police officers start work at Springwood

The Blue Mountains police ranks have grown with three new probationary constables starting duties.
The new officers enjoyed their first day with the Blue Mountains Police Area Command at Springwood Police Station on Monday, June 27.
The youngest of the new recruits is 19-year-old Cameron Harband, from Penrith, who admits he was very happy to be stationed at Springwood.
Twenty-two year-old Joseph Young has swapped a retail career for the police force, which he expects to be "a really rewarding job. He is from Ryde.
At 33, Sara Buchtmann is the oldest of the new recruits. She grew up in Blaxland and worked in the federal public service before joining the NSW Police Force.
The trio admitted to some nerves on their first day but said they were all looking forward to getting out in the community.
A total of 200 recruits were sworn in at the NSW Police ceremony last month, including 134 men and 66 women.
They will complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University. They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards.
