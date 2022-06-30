Council has reaffirmed its recognition of and commitment to the Mountains' traditional Indigenous owners, the Dharug and Gundungurra people.
The statement of recognition and commitment was first made by council in May last year with the understanding that each new council should reaffirm its beliefs within a year of being elected.
The current council was elected in December.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, said at last month's meeting: "Our council acknowledges the strong partnership between us and the traditional owners, recognises the truth of past injustices.... Also acknowledges it is an important role for us as council to reconcile past injustices and repair the damage done.
"In the nine years I have been mayor, this is the most important thing that council has dealt with."
The statement recognises the past and ongoing injustices from dispossession, displacement, disadvantage and discrimination.
Elders Aunty Carol Cooper, Uncle Colin Lock and Chris Tobin looked on from the front row of the chambers after councillors unanimously reaffirmed the commitment.
The three are all First Nations representatives and also members of council's aboriginal advisory committee, who have worked with council on the statement. David King, an apology for the meeting, also supported the statement.
