Blue Mountains Gazette

Statement of recognition and commitment reaffirmed by council

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:04am, first published June 30 2022 - 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Council has reaffirmed its recognition of and commitment to the Mountains' traditional Indigenous owners, the Dharug and Gundungurra people.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.