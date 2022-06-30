Blue Mountains Gazette

Transport for NSW has warned commuters to expect long delays today, due to continuing industrial action.

By B C. Lewis
Updated June 30 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Transport for NSW has issued a statement warning commuters to expect long delays today, due to continuing industrial action.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.