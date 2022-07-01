Staff shortages have forced the temporary closure of the RSCPA's Katoomba animal shelter. It closed its doors to the public on June 28 and will not reopen until July 26.
A spokeswoman for NSW RSPCA said the main challenge the shelter is experiencing is a shortage of formally trained animal attendants.
"It is essential that shelter staff are qualified and experienced in this field, to effectively respond to the individual personalities and needs of the animals in our care. This temporary closure is an opportunity for the shelter to prioritise recruitment in this area, which we are pleased to report is underway and progressing well."
Animals who are not ready for adoption will remain on-site. Others are being transferred to other shelters to maximise their chance of finding homes.
No surrendered animals will be accepted but people needing to surrender an animal can call 9770 7555 for help. Strays will continue to be accepted in line with the council contract.
