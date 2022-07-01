Blue Mountains Gazette

Shortage of animal attendants closes shelter

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:33am, first published 12:57am
Katoomba RSPCA shelter: Temporarily closed because of staff shortages.

Staff shortages have forced the temporary closure of the RSCPA's Katoomba animal shelter. It closed its doors to the public on June 28 and will not reopen until July 26.

