"I've let go of all those [negative learned behaviours] but it's taken a long time," said the 51-year-old mother-of-five. "That's why the book is called It Took Me Till My 50s. It's about shining light on the idea that there are always ways to change your patterns and your belief systems. Your belief system might be 'I'm not good enough' or 'I don't fit in' but it doesn't always have to be that way."

