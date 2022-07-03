Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains resident Angie Scoble uses life experience in new self-help books

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:48am, first published July 3 2022 - 12:34am
When Angie Scoble's Italian family moved to the Blue Mountains in the early 1970s, she was bullied in primary school for being different.

