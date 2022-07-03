When Angie Scoble's Italian family moved to the Blue Mountains in the early 1970s, she was bullied in primary school for being different.
While things had improved by her senior schooling at Blaxland High School, those early negative experiences chipped away at her self-esteem and saw her develop habits that held her back later in life.
But the Blaxland resident is now using this personal experience to help other people.
Scoble wrote two autobiographical self-help books in lockdown - It Took Me Till My 50s and It's Vegan Except for the Eggs - that are already garnering positive reviews for their relatable advice.
"I've let go of all those [negative learned behaviours] but it's taken a long time," said the 51-year-old mother-of-five. "That's why the book is called It Took Me Till My 50s. It's about shining light on the idea that there are always ways to change your patterns and your belief systems. Your belief system might be 'I'm not good enough' or 'I don't fit in' but it doesn't always have to be that way."
Our long COVID-19 lockdowns gave Scoble the impetus to put her life lessons down in writing.
"I just flowed out all in one go... I call the chapters things like 'Not Fitting In' or 'Always Saying Yes' and I think that resonates with a lot of people."
It took Scoble until her late 40s to start breaking her own negative patterns of behaviour - a process that was helped by setting aside time for regular habits like exercise, meditation and journaling.
She hopes the book will gain a wide readership but especially among young women so "maybe they don't have walk through all that mud that I did".
"I think as you get older you get wiser and you're not really worried about what people think... I would have loved to have had this knowledge when I was younger," she said.
Her second self-help book, It's Vegan Except for the Eggs, is based on the experience of having two of her adult children, and their partners, move back home during COVID-19 lockdown.
The book includes tips about how to make this work from budgeting to managing meals (including catering for vegans) as well as managing inevitable conflict.
"It's about negotiating and setting boundaries," she said.
"A lot of the books out there [on this topic] are really negative. They're about how your children are sucking all your retirement savings, or about children 'failing to launch'."
Scoble wanted to make a positive contribution to the topic.
"I didn't plan on writing either them but they just flowed out of me," she said.
It Took Me Till My 50s and It's Vegan Except for the Eggs are available from The Turning Page Bookshop in Springwood and online from Amazon.
