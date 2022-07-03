Blue Mountains Gazette

SES kept busy as rain continues

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:45am, first published July 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Volunteers of the NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit attended to 67 calls for assistance over the weekend as wet weather conditions eased slightly on Monday (July 4).

Local News

