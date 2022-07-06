Mina Howard of Blackheath Rotary is the new Governor of Rotary District 9685 - covering some 73 Rotary and Rotaract clubs and 1,941 members across the middle of NSW.
The district stretches from her home town of Mount Victoria, through all Mountains centres to Penrith and across Sydney's Northern Districts to the NSW Central Coast, almost to Newcastle.
As Governor, Howard will oversee dozens of major Rotary projects at local, regional and international levels - environment, maternal and children health, fresh water projects, youth mentoring and leadership, mental health, basic education and literacy, vocational excellence in communities, peacebuilding and conflict resolution, care of senior citizens and underprivileged, and disaster aid where required.
She is supported by her husband, Rotarian Larry, and a strong team of administrative chairs and 12 assistant governors.
Larry Howard has in fact launched his own special project in support of his wife's year in office. He produces an excellent range of 'walking sticks', made from dead and burnt timber collected in the Blue Mountains bushland. All funds raised will benefit mental health research via Australian Rotary Health.
The couple has devoted their lives to volunteering work serving Australia and the community.
Mina enjoyed 43 years of primary school teaching before she and Larry joined the Army Reserve and then served six years with the Royal Australian Engineers.
They moved to Blackheath with their three children in 1991. They now have three grand children - and volunteer service again came to the fore by way of the Blackheath/Mount Victoria Rural Fire Service. Larry is now the longest serving captain and Mina is the community engagement officer.
Not surprising, covering the great walking trails have provided relief from community service. They have trekked across most of the famous trails of Asia, Europe and Australia.
