It has long been considered dangerous for cyclists - with virtually no shoulder to ride on, riders are forced into the traffic lane.
Now the strip on the Great Western Highway from Todarello's fruit barn to Bellevue Road in Faulconbridge will become a shared path for both bike riders and pedestrians.
Advertisement
The mayor, Mark Greenhilll, himself a keen cyclist, moved at the last council meeting to amend its current application to Transport for NSW to allow either council or TfNSW to deliver construction of the path within 12 months.
Cr Greenhill said it was a "pinch point on the highway" and "really dangerous".
"Recently a cyclist broke her back there. It's so narrow - if you come off your bike you're on the road."
The unanimous vote was warmly welcomed by the Blue Mountains Cycling Safety Forum (BMCSF).
Its president, David Tritton, said councillors were to be congratulated for listening to concerns and ensuring that at-risk cyclists will have a safer alternative.
Mr Tritton said TfNSW has agreed to widen the road shoulder west of the Metro service station but the path travelling east from Linden was as perilous.
"The section of the GWH between Bellevue Road and Todarello's Fruit House has little or no road shoulder in both direction and this represents significant safety risk to cyclists and other vulnerable road users," he said.
"From Todarello's the shoulder width reduces to around 40cm and after 200 metres completely disappears. In this section, traffic is moving at speeds of 80km/hour or higher... Cyclists run the gauntlet in the traffic lane to reach the safety of the road shoulder which re-forms after Bellevue Road."
Mr Tritton said TfNSW crash data indicated there had been 20 injuries, including 10 serious injuries, arising from 18 crashes with 500m radius of Bellevue Road for the period 2015-19. Three of these crashes involved cyclists.
He said in May, Blue Mountains council submitted an application for a grant to design a shared path between Linden and Faulconbridge to provide a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists.
"We are pleased that following representations from the BMCSF, council will amend this application to ensure that the section of shared path between Todarello's and Bellevue Road has priority for construction over the next 12 months. This will provide a safer alternative for cyclists currently using the highway to exit at Todarello's and onto the shared path and rejoin the highway after Bellevue Road."
He said a longer term outcome would be to deliver an off highway shared path to make the area accessible for the broader community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.