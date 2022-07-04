Blue Mountains Gazette

Road closures as Windsor, Richmond, Yarramundi bridges under water

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 4 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:23am
Windsor Bridge under water on Monday morning. This picture was taken by the Life Traffic NSW camera at George Street looking north towards Windsor Bridge. Picture: Live Traffic NSW

Windsor Bridge was the latest to succumb to flood waters this morning, joining Richmond and Yarramundi bridges and numerous roads affected by flood around the Hawkesbury.

