Blue Mountains Gazette

Council looking to turn its fleet electric

Updated July 9 2022 - 9:32pm, first published July 7 2022 - 5:29am
Blue Mountains City Council is launching a strategic transition to electric vehicles (EVs) for its fleet, beginning with a pilot program of four vehicles.

Local News

