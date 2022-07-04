Blue Mountains Gazette
Lawson sculptor Priscilla Bourne selected for Rookwood Cemetery exhibition

Updated July 15 2022 - 1:37am, first published July 4 2022 - 5:41am
Priscilla Bourne: Her sculpture will feature at this year's Hidden exhibition at Rookwood Cemetery.
Lawson artist on show at Rookwood

Lawson artist, Priscilla Bourne, will feature at this year's outdoor sculpture exhibition at Rookwood Cemetery.

