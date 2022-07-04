Lawson artist on show at Rookwood

Lawson artist, Priscilla Bourne, will feature at this year's outdoor sculpture exhibition at Rookwood Cemetery.
Bourne has prepared a pair of large sculptures that are like mythical creatures or gargoyles.
Bourne has been making sculpture for more than a decade. She also featured in Rookwood's 2019 exhibition. Her work will be one of 60 exhibiting this year as part of the 12th annual Hidden exhibition.
Bourne's work is concerned with universal connections and the importance of creatively processing objects and beings that come into her orbit.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to make a large public artwork that connects with the community," she said. "I love the scale and the beauty of Rookwood - it's a massive place filled with history and I think the artworks really establish a dialogue with that.
"I want to spark people's imaginations and get people to indulge in flights of fancy. My works are like friendly gargoyles or benevolent spirits - I hope that viewers will feel some sense of affinity with them."
Held within the grounds of Sydney's iconic Rookwood Cemetery, from September 10 to October 9, Hidden will include student and film categories as well as the renowned sculpture works. During the month-long exhibition, the cemetery transforms into an open-air exhibition, providing a unique way for visitors to engage with and experience Rookwood.
