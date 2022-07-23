The annual changeover season is always a demanding time for Rotary clubs and districts, but this year was particularly significant for District 9685 with Blackheath's Mina Howard inducted as District Governor and a plethora of Blue Mountains clubs winning awards.
It was a proud night for Lower Blue Mountains Club President, Garry Smith, with his club winning three awards - best large club in district, vocational service and youth service.
To top the night off, Lower Blue Mountains past president Michele Ellery did an excellent job as Master of Ceremonies for the evening.
Other Mountains clubs and members recognised during the evening included:
