District changeover for Mountains Rotary clubs

Updated July 25 2022 - 5:48am, first published July 23 2022 - 2:00am
The annual changeover season is always a demanding time for Rotary clubs and districts, but this year was particularly significant for District 9685 with Blackheath's Mina Howard inducted as District Governor and a plethora of Blue Mountains clubs winning awards.

