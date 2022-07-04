PICTURES: Landslip closes Blue Mountains rail line between Katoomba and Mount Victoria

UPDATE 1.30PM: NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has warned rail travel in the Blue Mountains will be affected for the "next few weeks" following a landslip near Mt Victoria.
Mr Farraway has uploaded photos of a large sinkhole caused by the wet weather.
"There is a large 40 metre long, 20 metre wide and 60 metres deep sinkhole at Mount Victoria next to the Main Western Line," he posted on social media.
"This will impact freight operations and passenger services over the next few weeks. I'm working with freight industry to assist them in finding viable alternatives to move goods and supplies.
"Crews are onsite, including technical engineers, to understand the full impacts.
"Maintenance crews will work actively around the clock to restore full access to the line, undertaking track and other infrastructure repairs once it's safe to do so."
9AM JULY 5: Trains are not running between Katoomba and Mt Victoria due to a landslip near Mt Victoria.
Limited replacement buses will run in both directions between Mt Victoria and Katoomba, Transport for NSW has announced.
"Normal Blue Mountains Line services will not run. A shuttle train service is running between Penrith and Katoomba and also between Mt Victoria and Lithgow," Transport for NSW posted this morning (July 5).
"If you are travelling to/from Blue Mountains Line stations, you will need to catch T1 Western Line services between Central and Penrith. Please avoid all non essential travel if possible or use other transport. Check transport apps and transportnsw.info for updates and other transport options."
The Blue Mountains rail line was also closed this March following landslips caused by storms.
