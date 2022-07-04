Blue Mountains Gazette

PICTURES: Landslip closes Blue Mountains rail line between Katoomba and Mount Victoria

Updated July 5 2022 - 3:59am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:05pm
UPDATE 1.30PM: NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has warned rail travel in the Blue Mountains will be affected for the "next few weeks" following a landslip near Mt Victoria.

