Breaking new ground at Jordan Springs retirement village

Lendlease recently cracked turf to celebrate the start of construction on the next phase of development at its Kingfisher Grove Retirement Village at Jordan Springs.
The works will include the first of three apartment buildings and a $5 million community clubhouse.
Lendlease was joined by current, future and prospective residents for an official sod turn and smoking ceremony led bvy Darug elder from the Muru Mittigar, Uncle Colin.
Once completed, the three apartment buildings will offer 139 units that range from one, two and three bedrooms, with secure basement parking and storage.
Each apartment is architecturally designed to take advantage of natural light and offer a sense of space, with open plan layouts, air conditioning and quality finishes.
The first apartment building has already received strong interest, with only 20 off-the-plan apartments remaining.
The 1350 square metre clubhouse will offer a heated indoor pool, cinema, gym, bar, library, craft room, dining area and indoor bowls, along with an outdoor terrace and barbecue area.
Current residents enjoy an existing range of social activities at the village, which are set to increase in addition to new on-site health and wellness classes once the new facilities are delivered.
Kingfisher Grove residents have exclusive access to resort-style facilities and the social security and low maintenance benefits of living in an over 55s community.
The village is well connected to local amenities, public transport and local medical services, and offers a scenic backdrop of Secret Garden lake and easy access to the 900 hectares of Wianamatta Regional Park.
It is just seven kilometres from the Penrith CBD and is bordered by the parklands, offering the best of both worlds.
Just opposite Kingfisher Grove is the Jordan Springs town centre, where residents can take advantage of a Woolworths supermarket and liquor store, specialty shops, restaurants, cafes and a gym.
The town centre is connected to the community by footpaths, meaning residents can walk to the shops. Of course they can also make use of the ample car parking.
The village will be home to nearly 300 residents once completed in 2025.
Kingfisher Grove's sales centre is open by appointment only. Visit www.retirementbylendlease.com.au/kingfisher-grove/ for more details.
