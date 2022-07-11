Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Conservation Society urges State Government to reconsider plans for a lookout of the Lost City in Lithgow

BL
By B.c Lewis
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blue Mountains Conservation Society and Wilderness Australia has urged the State Government to reconsider plans for a lookout and adventure hub of the Lost City near Lithgow which they say will destroy the iconic view.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B.C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.