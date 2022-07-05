Caring for Country exhibition opens at Everglades in Leura

The 2020 Schools Reconciliation Challenge Caring for Country Traveling Exhibition opened at Everglades on Friday, July 1.
Local students whose work is featured in the exhibition, and their families and teachers, came together for an afternoon tea hosted by BM People for Reconciliation.
Aunty Carol Cooper welcomed everyone to Country and congratulated the students on their brilliant art work and the understanding it showed of the caring for country theme.
Four local schools - North Katoomba Public, Winmalee High, Blaxland High and Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High - have work in the exhibition. These finalists were chosen from the 4,000 works submitted from across NSW.
The 2020 exhibition is traveling now as venues were it was due to be displayed have reopened following COVID-19 closures.
The exhibition can be viewed at Everglades in Leura from Wednesdays to Mondays until Sunday, July 31.
The Schools Reconciliation Challenge is open to students from year 5 to year 10. This year's theme is From River to Sea: Our Island Home and entries close on September 2.
