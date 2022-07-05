Katoomba Fire and Rescue Station officers helped rescue 14 greyhounds and two adults from a flooded property at Londonderry in Sydney's north-west this morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW and SES crews combined their efforts for the flood event. The residents of the Kenmare Road location contacted authorities around 5.45am, concerned about rising floodwaters possibly engulfing the greyhound kennels on the hillside property.
In-water FRNSW experts from Regentville and Katoomba Fire Stations teamed up with SES volunteers, using Arkangel rescue boats to ferry the dogs and the residents to safety without incident.
