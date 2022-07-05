Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba firefighters help rescue 14 greyhounds from flood waters at Londonerry

Updated July 5 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:01am
Katoomba Fire and Rescue Station officers helped rescue 14 greyhounds and two adults from a flooded property at Londonderry in Sydney's north-west this morning.

