Here's one for the keen gardeners

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR
Situated in a quiet, prestigious and tightly held pocket is this wonderfully comfortable home just 650 metres to Leura Village.
Features include formal entry, spacious living room with gas fireplace, ducted heating, sun-filled kitchen with gas cooking and French doors leading to an alfresco area.
There's a separate study, chic bathroom with glazing overlooking the stunning gardens and under-house storage with sink/toilet/shower which would make an ideal studio.
The garden is spilt into three areas: a fully fenced front yard, a backyard with raised beds and a natural section that slopes down to a watercourse.
