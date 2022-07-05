It's easy to bring your space to life Advertising Feature

DESIGN AND FUNCTION: Molmic uses the traditional mortice and tenon technique to ensure joint strength, as well as hardwood blocks in corners for added strength.

While colour and accessories may make a room sing, it is the furniture that anchors it.

In a living space the style, proportions and choice of fabrics for sofas and chairs all speak volumes about the person you are, according to Blue Mountains interior designers Thornton & Blake.

It's important to take care when choosing the key furniture pieces for your home and finding some professional advice can really help the process.

Thornton & Blake interior designer Anne Hogarth said their dedicated experts can help you make choices that you will be delighted with for years to come.

"Ensuring that the style and fabrics of furniture pieces work with all of the other decorative elements in a room is key to successful interior design," Anne said. "And that's where we can help."

Molmic sofas and chairs can be the perfect piece to tie together your space. The ultimate in contemporary, relaxed design, Molmic creates beautiful, comfortable, enduring sofas and lounge furniture for every type of lifestyle and living space.

A family company, Molmic has been creating well-loved sofas in Australia since 1987. Molmic uses the traditional mortice and tenon technique to ensure joint strength, as well as hardwood blocks in corners for added strength.

Their furniture comes with a 10-year warranty and they also use renewable materials in construction to minimise their carbon footprint.

"Designed for you to sink into, it's true that you haven't really known luxury until you've experienced a Molmic," Anne said. "You may opt for contemporary styling with contrast trim piping, timber plinth designs and bold fabric patterns.

"Or you might go for a more classic look with a slimline sofa design in muted and minimalist tones."

Whether you want a sofa that is formal and attention grabbing - a 'hero' piece in your room - or a more casual style that you can collapse onto at the end of a day, there are options for you in the Molmic range.