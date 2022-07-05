Train commuters will already be aware of the closure of the line between Mt Victoria and Katoomba on Tuesday. the massive landslip at Mt Victoria is likely to keep the line out of action for some weeks. Buses are replacing trains between the Upper Mountains stations, also serving Blackheath and Medlow Bath.
Meanwhile, because of both the weather and industrial action today (Wednesday, July 6), a shuttle train service will run between Lithgow and Mount Victoria and between Katoomba and Penrith or Blacktown. They will be on a reduced frequency and changed timetable.
Advertisement
Transport for NSW advises people to delay non-essential travel and if you must travel to allow plenty of extra travel time. Plan your trip before travelling at transportnsw.info.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.