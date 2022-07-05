Blue Mountains Gazette

Trains off between Katoomba and Mt Victoria

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 5 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:30pm
Train commuters will already be aware of the closure of the line between Mt Victoria and Katoomba on Tuesday. the massive landslip at Mt Victoria is likely to keep the line out of action for some weeks. Buses are replacing trains between the Upper Mountains stations, also serving Blackheath and Medlow Bath.

