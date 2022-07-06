Blue Mountains Gazette

Richard Fidler opens Blackheath History Forum season for 2022

Updated July 6 2022 - 4:04am, first published 3:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Fidler

After two years of online events, the Blackheath History Forum is back live, opening 2022 with a bang: ABC broadcaster and author Richard Fidler will talk about his latest book The Golden Maze: A Biography of Prague.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.