Richard Fidler opens Blackheath History Forum season for 2022

Fidler dives into the history of Prague, perhaps the world's most enigmatic and beautiful city: a jumble of gothic towers, baroque palaces and zig-zag lanes that has survived plagues, purges and pogroms. The city has lingered in Fidler's memory and imagination since he was caught up in Prague's dramatic Velvet Revolution of 1989. He returned in 2019 to write the history of a place that has served as both a threshold and a crossroads for a thousand years.