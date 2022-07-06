Richard Fidler opens Blackheath History Forum season for 2022

After two years of online events, the Blackheath History Forum is back live, opening 2022 with a bang: ABC broadcaster and author Richard Fidler will talk about his latest book The Golden Maze: A Biography of Prague.
Fidler dives into the history of Prague, perhaps the world's most enigmatic and beautiful city: a jumble of gothic towers, baroque palaces and zig-zag lanes that has survived plagues, purges and pogroms. The city has lingered in Fidler's memory and imagination since he was caught up in Prague's dramatic Velvet Revolution of 1989. He returned in 2019 to write the history of a place that has served as both a threshold and a crossroads for a thousand years.
Richard Fidler is the author of Ghost Empire and the co-author of Saga Land, a journey into the sagas of Iceland. He is best known as a presenter of Conversations on ABC Radio, which attracts a large listening audience around the nation, and is the most popular podcast in Australia.
After four successful pre-season 'History @ Gardners' events, the Blackheath History Forum moves to the Phillips Hall in the Blackheath Community Centre, corner of Gardiner Crescent and the Great Western Highway. Richard Fidler will be speaking on Saturday, July 23 at 4pm. Entry costs $6. Doors open at 3.30 with the History Forum's famous afternoon tea. For more details and to book see https://blackheathhistoryforum.org.au.
Richard Fidler is just the first of seven speakers on the program this year. Meredith Burgmann, Stephen Gapps, Anna Clark, Ruth Balint, Tanya Evans and Douglas Newton round out the program.
