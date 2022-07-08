Award winning not for profit production company, Bus Stop Films, is seeking to unearth and shine a light on Blue Mountains talent.
The company, which is globally recongised as leading the way in inclusive filmmaking, brought its groundbreaking Accessible Film Studies Program to Katoomba at the start of the year and has been conducting weekly accessible film studies workshops with people with disability to prepare them to make their first short film.
Founder and filmmaker Genevieve Clay-Smith, who teaches the weekly workshops, decided to set up the program in Katoomba after relocating to the region during the pandemic.
"I saw that there weren't many opportunities for people with disability to learn about filmmaking in the Mountains, so I really wanted to bring the program here," she said.
Clay-Smith has already been able to facilitate employment for one of her students on a campaign for Unilever in the role of a production assistant and taken the participants on excursions to ABC studios in Sydney and the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra.
Backed by Blue Mountains City Council, the Bus Stop Blue Mountains class will be going into production on their short film, Head Over Wheels, in August before shooting the film in October. A romantic comedy about a blind date that goes horribly wrong, the film features a role for an actor who uses a wheelchair.
The next steps are for the class to work with industry professionals and be mentored to make the film, a process which Clay-Smith established over 13 years ago.
"Our inclusively made films have screened all over the world, won over 90 international awards and have featured some of Australia's best talent such as Patrick Brammall, Robin Nevin, Kate Box, Daniel MacPherson and Mandy McElhinney, but for this film, rather than bring crews and talent up from Sydney, I really want to source our team locally," she said.
The team are seeking to audition for the two leading roles and are looking for several crew members to work with the students and Clay-Smith to make the film. All roles are paid positions.
Character descriptions
Elle, aged 19-28 years old, any ethnicity, must have some acting experience and be extremely confident at learning lines.
Dylan, 19-28 years old any ethnicity, must be an actor who uses a wheelchair. Must have some experience performing and be extremely confident at learning lines.
Crew roles available
Production designer, make-up artist, first assistant director, costume stylist, location sound recordist, sound designer.
If you are interested in auditioning or finding out more please contact gen@busstopfilms.com.au by July 22 for further details about how to submit an audition and apply for a crew role.
