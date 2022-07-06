The Weeping Willows (Laura Coates and Andrew Wrigglesworth) are a couple of old souls, steeped in bluegrass tradition and draped in gothic Americana imagery.
Winners of 2022 and 2021 CMAA Golden Guitar, Australian Folk Music and Music Victoria awards, they regale their audiences with stories of sunshine and romance, God and the Devil, murder and decay. That kind of description might make them sound like some carefully contrived concept-act but there's something truly different about The Weeping Willows: they really mean it.
Between 2017 and 2021, The Weeping Willows were nominated for 10 CMAA Golden Guitar awards, four Country Music Channel awards, two Australian Folk Music awards and live act of the year (country) in the National Live Music Awards. They also performed widely in the US, UK and at Australian music festivals.
In recent years they have supported Lukas Nelson & POTR, Hayes Carll, Iris DeMent, Eilen Jewell and Willie Watson and completed national and international tours in support of their sophomore album, Before Darkness Comes A-Callin', which received four-star reviews in Rolling Stone, The Australian and The Music.
Supporting act Smith & Jones is a duo from Bathurst, made up of keyboard player and vocalist Abby Smith, with guitarist and vocalist Sophie Jones.
They have never been ones to follow the pack. Though classified as alt-country, their goal has never been to remain within the confines of any genre, preferring to let their sound and their songs take them where they will.
Since their very first meeting in 2014, Smith & Jones have toured extensively with their two albums, Dark Gives Way (2017) and Something Worth Learning (2019), in tow but always with their live shows at the heart of their partnership.
This year will see Smith & Jones release new recorded work which looks set to further their reputation as a duo worthy of their high regard as both a live act, and their sensitivity and skill as songwriters and recording artists.
The show is on Saturday, July 30 from 8pm at the Baroque Room, 15 Katoomba St, Katoomba. Entry via the Carrington Hotel driveway. Pre-booked tickets $30-$35 +bf or $35-$40 at the door (unless sold out). See www.fusionboutique.com.au.
