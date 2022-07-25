Blue Mountains Gazette

Funds for Blue Mountains Dharug Association to continue its Healthy Dharug Ngurra Project

Updated July 25 2022 - 8:14am, first published 6:30am
The Blue Mountains Dharug Association has been awarded $78,800 to continue the 'Healthy Dharug Ngurra Project' engaging Aboriginal contractors to reconnect to Country, undertake bush regeneration and protect cultural sites across the Mountains.

