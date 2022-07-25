The Blue Mountains Dharug Association has been awarded $78,800 to continue the 'Healthy Dharug Ngurra Project' engaging Aboriginal contractors to reconnect to Country, undertake bush regeneration and protect cultural sites across the Mountains.
The project will build upon the successful pilot partnership 'Caring for Ngurra' Stage 1 project started in 2021 between the Blue Mountains Dharug community, Blue Mountains City Council and Greater Sydney Local Land Services.
The project will undertake Indigenous contractor-delivered bush regeneration (primary/secondary), erosion control works, rubbish removal, cultural site protection activities including graffiti removal, barrier/buffer plantings installation, as well as Connecting to Country cultural activities at seven key sites of significance to the Dharug First Nation under Blue Mountains City Council management.
The sites are: Shaws Creek, Glenbrook Lagoon, Ticehurst Park, Gloria Park, Kangaroo Rock, Pitt Park and Warrimo Oval. There will also be renewed interpretive signage at Kangaroo Rock.
The activities will protect both tangible cultural values (rock engravings, rock art, rock wells and habitation caves) as well as intangible cultural values of Ngurra through restoring country via environmental restoration and Connecting to Country activities.
Marking NAIDOC week, more than $550,000 was granted to Aboriginal communities and organisations to tackle local environmental and cultural priorities.
NSW Environmental Trust spokesperson Leah Andrews said this year's seven successful 'Protecting our Places' grants not only highlight the diversity of NSW's cultural landscapes but also the importance of community directly managing Country.
"We are so pleased to support these projects that range from creating a community cultural garden to protecting the critically endangered Plains Wanderer and restoring bushland, rainforests, creeks and estuaries," Ms Andrews said.
"These Environmental Trust grants, now in their 20th year, provide around $500,000 a year to Aboriginal organisations to support projects that recognise the history of place, cultural traditions and ecological values."
