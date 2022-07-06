As part of its Women Out West series Penrith Performing & Visual Arts presents a very special panel discussion Women in the Arts.
The distinguished panel of visual artists will discuss their creative practice and give an insight into what it's like to be a woman in the arts. There will also be an opportunity for audience participation with a Q&A.
Claire Healy is a Blue Mountains based contemporary artist and winner of the 2022 Sulman Prize with her partner Sean Cordeiro with whom she shares two children. Their practice reflects on a preoccupation with the dynamics of global mobility, fallout of consumer society, and contemporary notion of home. Their work has been included in numerous exhibitions in Europe, Asia, the UK and the USA.
Elly Chatfield is a renowned artist, poet, actor, and much-loved and respected elder of the Aboriginal community; and recipient of the 2022 Blue Mountains Local Woman of the Year Award. Elly is a proud Gamillaroi woman, single mother of two, grandmother and highly regarded in her role as Elders support worker at the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Culture and Resource Centre. A child of the Stolen Generation, Elly's life and resilience is an inspiration.
Linda Brescia is currently exhibiting A Girl Like You at Penrith Regional Gallery. Linda is a western Sydney-based artist who investigates the banalities and complexities of everyday life experiences and rituals through painting, photography, sculpture and performance. Her practice explores dynamics around visibility and invisibility, masking, care and self-assertion.
Christine Dean graduated from the University of Sydney in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Art History. Christine has exhibited locally and internationally in exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, the Art Gallery of New South Wales and Toby Fine Arts, New York.
The facilitator will be Lisa Finn Powell, journalist, speaker, performer and author of The Thin Time and upcoming Accidental Expat, and PR co-ordinator at Penrith Performing & Visual Arts.
Women Out West - Women in the Arts is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, July 28, 6:30pm-8pm. Tickets: Free but bookings essential. See www.thejoan.com.au.
