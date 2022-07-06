Blue Mountains Gazette
What's on

Women in the arts at The Joan in Penrith

Updated July 22 2022 - 4:58am, first published July 6 2022 - 5:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As part of its Women Out West series Penrith Performing & Visual Arts presents a very special panel discussion Women in the Arts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.