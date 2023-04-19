6 Ways to increase your protein intake easily

Hre are 6 ways to increase your protein intake easily. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



There are so many fads and trends in the health industry that it can be hard to know what separates fact from fiction. There is one thing that is never disputed, and that is the importance of protein. Protein provides a number of benefits, like increased energy, oxygenation, tissue repair and so much more. If you are looking to introduce more protein into your diet but are not sure how - here are 6 ways to increase your protein intake easily.

1. Beef jerky

Beef jerky is a very common and delicious source of protein, and it's so easy to have 500g of beef jerky in your bag or on your desk every day. Sure, this is a large portion of jerky, but when you have this access to protein you can snack away and ensure you are getting that energy hit. Generally speaking, jerky has a higher protein saturation and less fat than normal meat, although there is a higher level of sodium to consider. If this aligns with your health goals, then beef jerky might be a great way to intake protein.

2. Nuts

Nuts are a fantastic source of protein and they are as natural as can be. Nuts are packed with all kinds of great benefits like calcium and fibre - but do not assume that every nut has protein. The top nuts for protein are almonds, walnuts, pine nuts, pistachios, cashew, peanuts, brazil nuts and hazelnuts. You can have your nuts in a container to carry with you, or you can have them in one hit by roasting some nutty granola. It is worth noting that nuts can also be high in fat, but they are healthy beneficial fats.

3. Eggs

Eggs are a fantastic protein source and can be had in many ways. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks on them all day long. You can also have different parts of the egg to serve different protein goals, so be sure to portion your egg intake accordingly. As far as protein sources go, eggs are absolutely one of the most affordable protein sources.

It goes without saying that adding eggs to baked goods will not be the protein you are looking for.

4. Fish

Fish is another fantastic protein source, and you want to be choosing the best type to super-charge your protein goals. Tuna has the highest protein volume of any fish. Trout, anchovy, lobster and snapper are some other great options. The beauty of fish is that they are oily and packed with other benefits like omega, and you can cook (or not cook) your fish in all kinds of ways.

5. Lentils and seeds

Lentils and seeds are protein-dense and can be perfect for all dietary requirements. You can toast your seeds and use them as a garnish for your salads and meals, and your lentils can also be prepared and consumed in a number of ways. Once you start experimenting with lentils and seeds in your cooking, you will be surprised just how filling these protein-rich ingredients are.

6. Dark green vegetables

Dark green vegetables are an incredible source of protein and iron. Spinach and broccoli are the best options, and they can be enjoyed boiled, roasted, sautéed and even blended. Watercress and alfalfa sprouts are other great vegetables, and they can be very easily garnished on a salad or meal.

This is probably the gold standard for protein, and can easily be consumed with lentils, seeds, fish and nuts for a super-protein fuelled meal.

~