Learning from late Modernism is the most recent From the Collection display. From The Collection is a series of exhibitions, commissions and interventions presented in the spirit of Margo Lewers and her wish that her home and collection of artworks be gifted to the people of Penrith. This program invites artists, curators and members of the local community to engage with the Gallery's collection, providing fresh perspectives and insights.
As a student of late modernism, Christine Dean enthusiastically studied the elegant and diverse formal compositions of many 20th century Australian artists. As such, she has chosen paintings for this exhibition which are derived from some of her favourite art works in the Penrith Regional Gallery collection.
These include works by Margo Lewers, Margel and Frank Hinder, Lyndon Dadswell, Peter Upward, David Aspden and Vernon Treweeke.
Learning from Late Modernism, Christine Dean, is on at Penrith Regional Gallery until August 14.
