Golden Boot Strikers Academy founder and head coach, Michael Robson created the scholarship in memory of Dyer's devotion to the Academy and football generally It lives on with the help of Dyer's parents and sister. Dyer joined Golden Boot Strikers Academy in 2014 as an assistant coach. He played with Springwood FC from 2001 to 2015, taking part in representative football for the club in 2010 and 2011. He had accepted a scholarship to play soccer and study in the USA.

