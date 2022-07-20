A star young striker in the Blue Mountains has been awarded a full $6000 community sporting scholarship for outstanding sportsmanship.
Under 11 female striker, Eva Atkinson, earned herself the scholarship from the Golden Boot Strikers Academy in Springwood for the highest score from the trial sessions. She currently plays for Springwood United Football Club in the Nepean District Under 12s, division 1. Eva's favourite player is Sam Kerr and hopes one day to follow in her footsteps.
The scholarship is given in memory of Winmalee footballer Matt Dyer, who fell to his death at Hawkesbury Lookout in 2015. He was an assistant Academy coach and mentor.
Golden Boot Strikers Academy founder and head coach, Michael Robson created the scholarship in memory of Dyer's devotion to the Academy and football generally It lives on with the help of Dyer's parents and sister. Dyer joined Golden Boot Strikers Academy in 2014 as an assistant coach. He played with Springwood FC from 2001 to 2015, taking part in representative football for the club in 2010 and 2011. He had accepted a scholarship to play soccer and study in the USA.
The presentation to Eva was held at Lomatia Park in Springwood last month. Robson said picking a winner was more challenging this year because of COVID and then constant rain from December.
"We started with [weekend] games reviews as normal, but then when games were cancelled due to COVID we adapted to three weeks of Golden Boot training sessions. The level of skill and determination shown by all 10 nominated players during the trial session was very exciting."
Robson commended the skill and talent of nominees and added there some "who missed out by a very small margin".
The scholarship equates to one training session per week for 84 weeks and includes an Academy kit. There have been six winners to date.
Golden Boot Striker Academy is a fun striker and attacker-specific coaching academy. It is designed for players playing in any attacking position - forward or attacking midfield - aged 10 and up. Go to www.goldenbootstrikers.com.au.
