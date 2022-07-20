Blue Mountains Gazette

Under 11 female striker, Eva Atkinson earns full scholarship to the Golden Boot Strikers Academy in Springwood

By B C. Lewis
July 20 2022 - 2:14am
With her new kit: The 2021 Matt Dyer Memorial Striker Scholarship winner Eva Atkinson (centre) with Michael Robson and Moya Dyer.

A star young striker in the Blue Mountains has been awarded a full $6000 community sporting scholarship for outstanding sportsmanship.

