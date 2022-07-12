Add the finishing touches Advertising Feature

DRAW ON DESIGN: The right curtains or blinds can complete the look of a room, adding warmth and style.

Nothing completes a room like stunning window furnishings. They enhance the interior décor and complement the other furnishings in the room.

Curtains and blinds can completely transform your home, adding a strong design element as well as ensuring privacy, warmth in winter and protection from the heat and glare of summer.

When choosing window furnishings for your home, selecting the right options and the vast array of fabrics on offer can be daunting. This is why the help of an interior design expert is essential to ensure you achieve the best result.

Thornton & Blake offers a professional interior design service to assist you in making the right choices for your home.

They have an extensive fabric library at their Leura showroom and will take you through all the options available to achieve a result you will love. They stock all major fabric brands including Mokum, James Dunlop, Wortley, Zepel, Warwick, Sanderson, Morris & Co, Designers Guild, Osborne & Little, The Textile Company, Hoad & Charles Parsons.

Thornton & Blake also offers a free check measure at your home to ensure a perfect fit. And their expert making and installation will produce the stunning results that you expect.

Interior designer Anne Hogarth says it is always best to have an experienced designer to help you navigate your way through all the decisions you need to make to ensure a perfect result.

"And all curtains aren't the same," she said. "When designing curtains, choose how the top of your curtains (the heading) will look as each curtain heading creates a different look and uses a different amount of fabric.

"Curtain headings determine the way the fabric hangs and can set the atmosphere of a room just by the design of the top of the curtain."

Thornton & Blake can make sure that all the details are just right, so that your new curtains look as good as they can.

Similarly, the choice of blinds for your home will affect the mood and ambience that is achieved.

Thornton & Blake can also help with plantation shutters - timber, PVC and aluminium options are available.

Shutters allow you to control privacy, light, ventilation and warmth in a unique and beautiful way.



They can be designed and manufactured to fit any window or door size and come in a range of paint colours and stains.

Plantation shutters always add something special to a space and can be used alone or layered with sheers or curtains.

The Thornton & Blake showroom is at Units 5-8/59 Megalong Street, Leura.

