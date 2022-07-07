Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man reported missing from the Blue Mountains.
Liam Perrin, 25, was last seen at his home at Katoomba on Friday, July 1.
Advertisement
Officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command were informed of his disappearance yesterday (Thursday July 7), and immediately commenced investigations into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
He is described as Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, thin build, blond hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what he may have been wearing.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Blue Mountains Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.