Tourism businesses can learn how they can help create a sustainable future for the region when Blue Mountains Tourism (BMT) hosts its next free industry forum on Tuesday, July 26.
To be held at Hotel Mountain Heritage in Katoomba, the forum will be the third held by the region's recognised tourism organisation since it secured $2.6 million in Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLER) funding last July.
Blue Mountains Council waste and sustainability program leader Rob Morrison will outline council programs and Take 3 for the Sea the Ground Swell project manager Juliette Myers will talk about how local businesses can tap into the initiative.
BMT president Jason Cronshaw, who owns Fantastic Aussie Tours including the Blue Mountains Explorer Bus, will talk about the carbon offset program his business implemented to reduce its bus fleet emissions to zero.
All tourism businesses in the Blue Mountains are welcome to attend the forum.
Through its role managing the two-year Blue Mountains Visitor Economy Revitalisation Project, Blue Mountains Tourism also created the Equinox - Autumn Celebration of the Senses festival in March/April.
It is working with Destination NSW and local businesses which invested in a co-operative marketing campaign to promote the region through digital platforms like social media.
BMT has also employed three staff and is working in partnership with Blue Mountains Council on a business mentoring program and place brand makeover.
"We are committed to rebuilding a re-energised Blue Mountains tourism industry after more than two years of hardship through the bushfires, pandemic and severe weather events," said Mr Cronshaw.
"We're excited to welcome many new businesses to the region and into our tourism family and roll out initiatives that ensure that Blue Mountains Tourism is sustainable into the future so it can continue to support our local tourism industry and promote the region to the world."
The free industry forum will be held at Hotel Mountain Heritage, Apex and Lovel streets, Katoomba, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 26. Registration essential: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/381438872937. Questions may be submitted to marketing@bmtourism.com.au before the forum.
