For more than 75 years, the iconic Lawson Cake Shop has been servicing hungry travellers and locals along the Great Western Highway.
The current co-owners Heang Kim, 47 and her husband Meng Lao, 55, have run the successful business for 18 years, surviving even the Lawson shopping complex redevelopment after the highway widening in 2011. For those with an eye for a sweet deal, the six-day a week offering is now for sale.
"I ran a bakery in Newcastle area [that opened] seven days a week," Ms Kim said. "That was a hard job."
Ms Kim said while working in Newcastle in the mid 1990s she experienced the fallout of anti-Asian sentiment courtesy of Senator Pauline Hanson's inflammatory words.
"They told us to go back to our country."
The pair hail from Cambodia, her husband was a refugee, she said. They had hoped one of their two Australian-born daughters would take over the business. The daughters regularly helped in the shop while at school, but chose to go to university and study nursing and social work instead.
"I like the Blue Mountains area. I've promised the real estate agent if they only buy the business they need to follow our recipes, keep it the same. If they buy the building [and want to make it something else] I can't do anything."
First National Real Estate principal Gary Brown said the two storey shop was a popular offering. The bustling Lawson township had plenty of amenities to draw in locals as well as tourists driving through.
"It's been established for over 75 years and is an iconic bakery for travellers heading through the Central West and Blue Mountains," he said.
"They are typical new Australians, they have worked their guts out and benefited from it," Mr Brown said. "Statistics show that 15,000 to 20,000 cars travel through Lawson village daily."
The upper level facing the highway is the retail space and the lower level facing Staples Crescent is the baking side. There's an outside seating area out back. The business is being advertised for sale for $900,000.
