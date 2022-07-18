Blue Mountains Gazette

Iconic bakery, Lawson's cake shop, is up for sale

BL
By B.c Lewis
July 18 2022 - 6:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For more than 75 years, the iconic Lawson Cake Shop has been servicing hungry travellers and locals along the Great Western Highway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B.C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.