Night of laughter with comic touch

Start the weekend laughing at The Joan's monthly funny Friday Comedy @ The Joan on July 22.
The Q Theatre will be buzzing with host Frida Deguise, who is bringing along another cracking line-up featuring five comics in quick succession over a side-splitting 70-minutes.
The talent on show will be:
Tommy Dean - a master of the comedy language with pin-sharp banter, genial manner and a vast stock of broad appeal. He has been on countless TV shows such as Spicks and Specks and Good News Week. He has also been the main chair on ABC radio program Thank God It's Friday every week for over a decade. Tommy never fails to connect with and impress any audience.
Bec Melrose - 2018 RAW Comedy winner with credits including Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and a debut solo tour that opened to sold out audiences and was nominated for best comedy at Sydney Fringe. Plus, ABC TV's Question Everything with Wil Anderson, Tonightly with Tom Ballard and Comedy Up Late.
Sam Kissajukian - nominated for best comedy at Fringe World 2016 and sold out all 23 Edinburgh shows in 2016-18. He's toured Europe, the USA and all around Australia. Recently, he's dived into the world of art and painting. He's playful, fearless, a great joke writer, very funny off-the-cuff and knows how to bring the house down.
Ciaran Lyons - an Australian stand-up comedian, television and radio presenter. He is best known for his work as a presenter on national radio network Triple J as well as television appearances on The Project, Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation and the latest series of SBS Filthy Rich and Homeless.
Alex Jae - juxtaposes her bubbly girl-next-door appearance with a darker, hilarious edge. She is one half of hit podcast, The Ladies Guide to Dude Cinema, a writer and featured cast member on Channel 10's Pilot Week and Saturday Night Rove, as a writer on Channel 10's Show Me The Movie!, and plays Dani in award winning series Thirty.
At The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, July 22, at 7:30pm. Tickets: Standard $35, Concession $30, Under 30s $25, PAL Members $25.
