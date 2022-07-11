A 55-year-old Katoomba man who was seen slumped over his steering wheel, and thought to be in trouble in his car in Blackheath, was under the influence of drugs instead. About 3.30pm on Saturday July 2, concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in a car park on Govetts Leap Road. When he spoke to police he allegedly made admissions about drug use and a quantity of marijuana was allegedly found inside the vehicle. He was ordered not to drive for 24 hours, his keys seized and was asked to attend Katoomba Local Court for possession of a prohibited substance.

