Blue Mountains Gazette

Man 73, caught by police with knife at Leura station

Updated July 11 2022 - 4:11am, first published 3:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 73-year old man was due to appear before Katoomba Court last week after being allegedly found at Leura train station carrying a knife. About 12.05pm on Thursday June 30, police attended the station following reports of a male carrying a knife. The Leura man was issued with a Field Court Attendance notice to appear at the court on July 4.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.