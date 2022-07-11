A 73-year old man was due to appear before Katoomba Court last week after being allegedly found at Leura train station carrying a knife. About 12.05pm on Thursday June 30, police attended the station following reports of a male carrying a knife. The Leura man was issued with a Field Court Attendance notice to appear at the court on July 4.
A 55-year-old Katoomba man who was seen slumped over his steering wheel, and thought to be in trouble in his car in Blackheath, was under the influence of drugs instead. About 3.30pm on Saturday July 2, concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in a car park on Govetts Leap Road. When he spoke to police he allegedly made admissions about drug use and a quantity of marijuana was allegedly found inside the vehicle. He was ordered not to drive for 24 hours, his keys seized and was asked to attend Katoomba Local Court for possession of a prohibited substance.
A 35-year-old Katoomba woman has been charged with shoplifting and banned from a store for two years. About 11.45am on Wednesday June 29, police attended a department store in Katoomba Street where the woman was allegedly found with stolen goods and a small bag containing what appeared to be an illicit substance. The drugs and stolen items were seized, and the woman was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and shoplifting. She was issued with a 24-month banning notice, banning her from attending the location and any store associated with the department store across the state.
