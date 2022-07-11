Writing: Imagining Infamous Women and Cyborg Mermaids - is the first in a free four-part Creative Conversations series at The Joan, in partnership with the University of New England Cultural and Creative Arts Network.
In this talk, Dr Ariella Van Luyn will discuss her research into creative writing, historical fiction and cyberpunk novels. She will explore the writing and background behind her novel, Treading Air, set between Brisbane and Townsville in the 1920s and 1940s, and based on real events uncovered from historical archives. She'll also discuss her current novel-in-progress, Submerged.
Dr Van Luyn is a lecturer in writing at the University of New England and an adjunct lecturer at James Cook University. She is the Higher Degree Research Coordinator for the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. She holds a PhD in creative writing from the Queensland University of Technology and has co-authored scholarly publications.
Creative Conversations brings specialists in music, theatre, poetry, creative writing, screen studies and history in presentations that profile current projects, questions and investigations into the arts. From cyborg mermaids, 19th Century French provincial poets and Bourke Elders to rich and strange real lives writ large for the stage, this series will traverse fascinating territory, offering insights and learning along the way. In a relaxed after-work setting, audiences are invited to learn about their research and be inspired, piqued and challenged as the presenters explore the changing nature of arts and culture in Australia.
Writing: Creative Conversations is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday 21 July at 6:30pm. Duration 60 minutes. Tickets: Free, Booking essential. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/writing-creative-conversations/
Additional dates in the series:
Poetry: Provincial Poets and the Making of a Nation - Valentina Gosetti - 18 August 6.30pm
Weaving and Yarning: Yarning Online OnCountry - Kurrapurra Pila - Lorina Barker & Michael Brogan - 29 September 6.30pm
Weaving Workshop - 30 September 5pm - 8pm
Theatre: Something Rich and Strange: Adapting Historical Lives for the Stage - Samuel Webster & Melita Royston - 24 November 6.30pm
