Creative Conversations brings specialists in music, theatre, poetry, creative writing, screen studies and history in presentations that profile current projects, questions and investigations into the arts. From cyborg mermaids, 19th Century French provincial poets and Bourke Elders to rich and strange real lives writ large for the stage, this series will traverse fascinating territory, offering insights and learning along the way. In a relaxed after-work setting, audiences are invited to learn about their research and be inspired, piqued and challenged as the presenters explore the changing nature of arts and culture in Australia.