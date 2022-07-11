Blue Mountains Gazette
Free talks at The Joan in Penrith

Updated July 14 2022 - 11:44pm, first published July 11 2022 - 4:23am
Writing: Imagining Infamous Women and Cyborg Mermaids - is the first in a free four-part Creative Conversations series at The Joan, in partnership with the University of New England Cultural and Creative Arts Network.

