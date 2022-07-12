Blue Mountains Gazette

Eishan Ensemble bring their unique sound to The Clarendon in Katoomba

Updated July 12 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:58am
Led by acclaimed Persian-Australian tar player and composer, Hamed Sadeghi, the twice ARIA nominated Eishan Ensemble draws on contemporary and classical music traditions of both East and West.

Local News

