Eishan Ensemble bring their unique sound to The Clarendon in Katoomba

Led by acclaimed Persian-Australian tar player and composer, Hamed Sadeghi, the twice ARIA nominated Eishan Ensemble draws on contemporary and classical music traditions of both East and West.
On Sunday, July 31 they are performing at the iconic Clarendon Guesthouse in Katoomba.
"Eishan Ensemble is a rare attempt in fusing contemporary Persian classical music with modern jazz. While being seemingly disparate traditions, the modal systems of both allows for a flawless combination, as evidenced by the fine compositions on this debut recording," wrote Songlines UK.
Eishan's repertoire consists predominantly of Sadeghi's original compositions with diverse improvisatory idioms featured powerfully. Variously described as "Persian chamber jazz" and "Middle-Eastern jazz fusion", Eishan defies neat labels.
Sadeghi's psychedelic virtuosity is joined by the individual talents of Michael Avgenicos on saxophone, Adem Yilmaz on percussions, Pedram Layegh on guitar and Maximillian Alduca on double bass to create the layered and sophisticated soundscapes of Eishan.
Music critic for the Sydney Morning Herald, John Shand, wrote: "casts a spell all its own... astonishing power and convulsive impact..."
Formed in 2016 and currently based in Sydney, Eishan has toured internationally and nationally numerous times and performed at the most well-known festivals and concert halls.
Eishan Ensemble perform at 4pm at The Clarendon, 68 Lurline Street, Katoomba. Theatre doors open 3.30pm/bar open all day. Under 18s welcome. Tickets $36/concession $32 from MusicHunter.com.au.
