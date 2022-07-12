Stylish living with stunning views

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Imagine waking up to a stunning view from almost every room in your home. The Signature Terraces in Katoomba is a boutique collection of stunning and spacious homes with direct access to 57 acres of parklands, due for completion in July 2023.
The homes offer 254 square metres of effortless indoor/outdoor living with the design spread over three levels. Each home has its own lift.
Features include stunning gas fireplace, kitchen with walk-in butler's pantry, alfresco dining leading to a low maintenance lawn and a large main bedroom with walk-in robes, en suite and terrace. The location is close to the town centre of Katoomba.
